Uri: The Surgical Strike Refuses To Slow Down In Week 3, Film Declared Tax-Free In Uttar Pradesh!

Vicky Kaushal starrer URI-The Surgical Strike continues to have a strong week at the box office even in its third week of release. The film refused to slow down and minted Rs 3.40 cr on 3rd Monday. The film has crossed the 160 cr mark, after collecting 23.40 cr and 3.40 cr on the third Monday and the total of 160.78 cr.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#UriTheSurgicalStrike refuses to slow down... The josh is intact... [Week 3] Fri 4.40 cr, Sat 9.75 cr, Sun 9.20 cr, Mon 3.40 cr. Total: ₹ 160.78 cr. India biz. #Uri #HowsTheJosh."

The film refuses to slow down at the box office even after the release of Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi and Thackarey. The movie has entered in 100 crore club in just 10 days.

Uri: The Surgical Strike has taken the box office by storm and set new benchmarks for other films. Touted to be the first content film of the year, the film has been winning hearts and has emerged the first blockbuster of 2019.

The Vicky Kaushal- Yami Gautam starrer is receiving immense appreciation from all quarters - from the Prime Minister of the country Narendra Modi, the men in the uniform, audiences and the members of Bollywood fraternity.

Meanwhile, the film has been declared tax-free in the state of Uttar Pradesh. Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#UriTheSurgicalStrike declared tax-free in Uttar Pradesh... Exempted from state GST. #UP #Uri #TaxFree."

Post the stupendous success of the film, Uri: The Surgical Strike will be be remade in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

Speaking about the film's success, Vicky Kaushal was earlier quoted by a leading daily, " Uri crossed the benchmark that every film is vying for. In fact, the film fared better over the second weekend. Fans have been sending us videos of people reacting to different scenes - it is overwhelming to see them clapping and hooting."

Uri: The Surgical Strike is based on the surgical strikes which were carried out by the Indian army in 2016. Besides Vicky Kaushal, the film also features Yami Gautam, Paresh Rawal, Kirti Kulhari and debutante Mohit Raina. The film has been directed by Aditya Dhar and produced by Ronnie Screwvala.

