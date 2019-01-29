English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Uri: The Surgical Strike Refuses To Slow Down In Week 3, Film Declared Tax-Free In Uttar Pradesh!

    By
    |

    Vicky Kaushal starrer URI-The Surgical Strike continues to have a strong week at the box office even in its third week of release. The film refused to slow down and minted Rs 3.40 cr on 3rd Monday. The film has crossed the 160 cr mark, after collecting 23.40 cr and 3.40 cr on the third Monday and the total of 160.78 cr.

    Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#UriTheSurgicalStrike refuses to slow down... The josh is intact... [Week 3] Fri 4.40 cr, Sat 9.75 cr, Sun 9.20 cr, Mon 3.40 cr. Total: ₹ 160.78 cr. India biz. #Uri #HowsTheJosh."

    uri

    The film refuses to slow down at the box office even after the release of Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi and Thackarey. The movie has entered in 100 crore club in just 10 days.

    Uri: The Surgical Strike has taken the box office by storm and set new benchmarks for other films. Touted to be the first content film of the year, the film has been winning hearts and has emerged the first blockbuster of 2019.

    The Vicky Kaushal- Yami Gautam starrer is receiving immense appreciation from all quarters - from the Prime Minister of the country Narendra Modi, the men in the uniform, audiences and the members of Bollywood fraternity.

    Meanwhile, the film has been declared tax-free in the state of Uttar Pradesh. Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#UriTheSurgicalStrike declared tax-free in Uttar Pradesh... Exempted from state GST. #UP #Uri #TaxFree."

    Post the stupendous success of the film, Uri: The Surgical Strike will be be remade in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

    Speaking about the film's success, Vicky Kaushal was earlier quoted by a leading daily, " Uri crossed the benchmark that every film is vying for. In fact, the film fared better over the second weekend. Fans have been sending us videos of people reacting to different scenes - it is overwhelming to see them clapping and hooting."

    Uri: The Surgical Strike is based on the surgical strikes which were carried out by the Indian army in 2016. Besides Vicky Kaushal, the film also features Yami Gautam, Paresh Rawal, Kirti Kulhari and debutante Mohit Raina. The film has been directed by Aditya Dhar and produced by Ronnie Screwvala.

    ALSO READ: Manikarnika Box Office Collection Day 4: This Kangana Ranaut Film Is Inching Towards 50 Crore Mark!

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 29, 2019, 16:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 29, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue