Vicky Kaushal's Uri: The Surgical Strike SMASHES Prabhas' Baahubali 2's Box Office Record!

Uri Breaks Baahubali's Record

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#UriTheSurgicalStrike creates HISTORY... Smashes Day 23 and Day 24 records held by #Baahubali2... Day 23: #Baahubali2 ₹ 6.35 cr... #Uri ₹ 6.53 cr Day 24: #Baahubali2 ₹ 7.80 cr... #Uri ₹ 8.71 cr Now #Uri holds the record of highest Day 23 and Day 24. MONSTROUS HIT!"

The Film Is All Set To Enter 200 Crore Club

He further tweeted, "#UriTheSurgicalStrike biz at a glance... Week 1: ₹ 71.26 cr Week 2: ₹ 62.77 cr Week 3: ₹ 37.06 cr Weekend 4: ₹ 18.67 cr Total: ₹ 189.76 cr India biz. BLOCKBUSTER."

What Worked In Uri's Favour?

Taran told News 18, "The choice of story as well as storytelling deserve full marks. The surgical attack and how it was executed is brilliantly depicted. Secondly, 'Uri..' is all about national pride, power and patriotism."

The War Cry 'How's The Josh' Has Struck A Chord

"Vicky Kaushal's strong performance, Aditya Dhar's superb direction, Mitesh Mirchandani's stylish cinematography and the background score and sound design are superb. Most importantly, the war cry, 'How's The Josh? High Sir!' has caught on in a big big big way."

Trade analyst Girish Johar further added, "How's the josh' wasn't merely a tagline for film lovers anymore.Even the top political brass took to it. Even when India won the match with New Zealand and BCCI officially stated ...how's the Josh....high sir !!!That's the 'Uri...' impact."

The Release Date Of The Film Played An Important Role

Johar explained, "Also the timing of the release worked in its favour...with the other films in opposition falling like nine pins as none of them were enjoyed by the audiences. This also helped it get a longer run at the box office."