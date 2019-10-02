War Box Office Collection Day 1: Hrithik Roshan & Tiger Shroff Should Put On Their Dancing Shoes

Here’s The Assumption Of Trade Analysts

According to trade analysts, the film would have easily earned between Rs 45-50 crore, considering that film had already made an approximate collection of Rs 20 crore with its advance booking.

Nothing Can Stop War To Mint Money At Box Office

Considering War is a holiday release and word-of-mouth of the film is in its favour, the number is only expected to grow during the weekend. Even though, War has received mixed reviews from the critics, the film is being widely praised for its high-octane action scenes and the camaraderie of its two lead actors.

Will War Break The Opening Record Of The Khans?

Reportedly, War registered a strong 70% occupancy rate on its opening day, which is nothing but amazing!

As far as opening day records are concerned, Aamir Khan's Thugs of Hindostan leads the pack with Rs 52 crore, followed by Shahrukh Khan's Happy New Year with Rs 45 crore. This year, Salman Khan's Bharat earned Rs 42 crore on its opening day and it is yet to be seen if Hrithik & Tiger manage to break any of these record.

Official Number Will Be Updated As Soon As It’s Out

We will update the official box office number of War, which has released in over 4000 screens across India, as soon as it is out. Keep watching this space for more updates on War.

On a related note, War is locking horns with Telugu period film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and Hollywood film Joker at the box office.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film also casts Vaani Kapoor in a key role.