War Box Office Collection Day 1: Hrithik Roshan & Tiger Shroff Should Put On Their Dancing Shoes

Oh My Gosh!

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film has earned Rs 53 crore on its opening day at the box office.

Taran Adarsh tweets, "#War creates H-I-S-T-O-R-Y... Sets new benchmarks for #Hindi films... Big holiday [#GandhiJayanti] + unprecedented hype results in mind boggling *Day 1* total... Crosses the previous best - #ThugsOfHindostan - by a margin, despite lower screen count."

Nothing Can Stop War From Minting Money At The Box Office

Considering War is a holiday release and word-of-mouth for the film is in its favour, the number is only expected to grow during the weekend. Even though, War has received mixed reviews from the critics, the film is being widely praised for its high-octane action scenes and the camaraderie between its two lead actors.

Will War Break The Opening Record Of The Khans?

Reportedly, War registered a strong 70 per cent occupancy rate on its opening day, which is nothing but amazing!

As far as opening day records are concerned, Aamir Khan's Thugs of Hindostan leads the pack with Rs 52 crore, followed by Shahrukh Khan's Happy New Year with Rs 45 crore. This year, Salman Khan's Bharat earned Rs 42 crore on its opening day and it is yet to be seen if Hrithik and Tiger manage to break any of these records.

Official Numbers Will Be Updated As Soon As It’s Out

We will update the official box office numbers of War, which has released in over 4,000 screens across India, as soon as it is out. Keep watching this space for more updates on War.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film also casts Vaani Kapoor in a key role.

On a related note, War is locking horns with Telugu period film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and Hollywood film Joker at the box office.