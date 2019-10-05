    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      War Box Office Collection Day 4 (Saturday) Update: Hrithik-Tiger Starrer Is Unstoppable at BO

      Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff starrer War, which is high on action, has been doing tremendously well at the box office. The film released on October 2 (Gandhi Jayanti) and made a record-breaking collection of Rs 53 crore on its opening day. Within three days at the box office, the film managed to mint Rs 100 crore and we hear the film set the box office on fire on Saturday i.e., fourth day at the box office.

      Going by trade analyst, War would have easily earned between Rs 30-32 crore on its fourth day making a total of Rs 130 crore. (We will update the official number as soon as it's out). Having said that, the film's occupancy rate was about 75%, which is just impressive!

      war-box-office-collection-day-4-saturday-update

      Speaking of War success at the box office, Hrithik said, "I was fortunate that I had films films I was empowered by. I felt so much love and passion for these two films. From now on, I am going to set my benchmark higher. I felt more encouraged after the success. It is an important success for me,"

      Hrithik was speaking at the success press conference of War and said, "My instincts were very strong and if it would have failed, then I would have been affected. The most important thing for us in creative life is to be able to trust our instincts and if your instincts gets reaffirmed and gets strengthened, it empowers you a lot."

      Directed by Siddharth Anand, War also features Vaani Kapoor.

      Story first published: Saturday, October 5, 2019, 23:57 [IST]
