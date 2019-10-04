War Box Office Collection Day 2: Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff Starrer Embarks On A Happy Ride

Hrithik Roshan - Tiger Shroff starrer War, which had a bumper opening of Rs 53 crore on its first day at the box office, has taken the entire Bollywood industry by storm. From celebs including Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani and Farah Khan, to movie critics and trade analysts, everyone is singing praises of the film!

The occupancy rate of the movie was tremendous on its release day and we hear even on its second day, the film has maintained its grip at the box office. Going by the trade analysts' talk, the film would have easily earned between Rs 20-23 crore on Thursday (Day 2) and the film is expected to witness a massive jump Friday onwards.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, War shows the face off between Hrithik Roshan as Kabir, an ex-soldier gone rogue and Tiger Shroff as Khalid, his student who is sent to exterminate him. The two actors battle it out on screen with some high-octane sequences.

The film is bankrolled by YRF and it also casts Vaani Kapoor in the lead role. Speaking of her role, Vaani had earlier told a leading daily that even though she has small screen space, her role is critical to the story.