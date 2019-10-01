War Box Office Prediction (Day 1): A Bumper Opening Expected For This Hrithik-Tiger Film!
Ever since Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff starrer 'War' was announced, there is a great excitement around this film since it brings the two stars together on the big screen for the first time. The action-packed trailer and the songs have been well-received by the audience and now, one simply cannot wait to watch the film on the marquee on October 2, 2019.
Early reports suggest that 'War' will get one of the biggest openings at the box-office when it releases on Gandhi Jayanti. Meanwhile, here's what the trade analysts have to say about the film's opening day collections.
The Advance Booking Of The Film Has Been Impressive
"In terms of advance booking, it is already among the top-performing Hindi films. By Tuesday, there is a strong chance of it surpassing Thugs of Hindostan to grab the numero uno spot," trade analyst Girish Johar told Zoom.
Opening Day Box-office Prediction For War
Johar predicted an opening of Rs 45 crore-Rs 50 crore for War, adding that the film will pick up business with word-of-mouth.
He Further Added...
"Going by the response to advance booking, it does have a chance to go past the opening-day collection of Thugs of Hindostan. However, we need to understand that advance booking sales are not necessarily only for the opening day. Viewers book tickets in advance for other days as well. So, the advance booking sales may not be directly proportional to Day 1 collections."
Will War's Box-office Collections Get Affected By Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy & Joker?
To this, the trade analyst added, "Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy will be strong in South but not so much in the Hindi belt. But Joker, owing to the extremely positive critical reception, might make a dent in the business of War in the metro cities."
EXCLUSIVE! Tiger Shroff On War vs Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy: All Films Should Flourish