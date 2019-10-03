    Bigg Boss Season 13 Bigg Boss Season 13
      War First Day Box Office Collections: Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff's Film Beats Avengers: Endgame

      Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff's much-awaited action film, 'War' finally hit the theatrical screens yesterday (October 2, 2019). While the Siddharth Anand directorial received mixed reviews from critics, the audience is totally in love with this Hrithik-Tiger starrer. As expected, the high-octane action entertainer smashed all box office records and recorded a bumper opening on its day of release.

      Interestingly, the film even raced ahead of the opening collection of Marvel's Avengers: Endgame in India. Scroll down to read more.

      'War' Smashes The Box Office Record Of 'Avengers: Endgame'

      Hrithik-Tiger's 'War' minted a whopping Rs. 51.35 crore (Hindi) on its opening day at the box office. This box office figure is more than the opening collections of Avengers: Endgame, which collected Rs. 51.10 crore on Day 1.

      The Hrithik-Tiger Film Is Performing Exceptionally Well In Overseas As Well

      Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "#War storms #Australia... Despite midweek release, has emerged highest opening #Hindi film [2019] in #Australia... Wed A$ 130,682... Surpasses #GullyBoy, #Bharat and #Kalank... #War is also #Hrithik's biggest opener in #Australia, surpassing his films by a big margin. @comScore."

      Good News For Hrithik Roshan And Tiger Shroff

      'War' is Hrithik Roshan's highest opening film, beating the actor's 'Bang Bang' (Rs 24.40 crore). On the other hand, Tiger broke his own record of 'Baaghi 2' which had grossed Rs. 25 crore on its first day of release.

      Varun Dhawan Congratulates Hrithik Roshan & Tiger Shroff

      The 'Coolie No 1' actor congratulated Hrithik and Tiger on War's smashing first day box office collections and wrote, "Congratulations @iHrithik@iTIGERSHROFF setting the box office on fireee. Still cant get over that @iHrithik just played a math teacher and now is seducing us all on screen. Congratulations on setting new records."

      Tiger replied with a tweet that read, "Thanks bro! True that! @iHrithik sir is a legend!"

      (Social media posts are unedited)

      War Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan & Tiger Shroff Give Their Fans Plenty Of Reasons To Cheer!

