War Box Office Collections (Worldwide): Hrithik Roshan- Tiger Shroff's Film Crosses 400 Crore Mark!

Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff's 'War' is on a roll at the box office in India and worldwide as the film's total worldwide collection went past the 400 crore mark GBOC.

In India, War had a good hold on second Monday and collected 4.75 crore nett (Hindi - 4.40 Cr and Tamil & Telugu - 0.35 Cr)! The total collections of the action spectacle now stands at a staggering 276.40 crore nett.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#War witnesses the normal weekday decline... Goes past ₹ 275 cr... Next target: ₹ 300 cr... #War [#Hindi; Week 2] Fri 7.10 cr, Sat 11.20 cr, Sun 13.20 cr, Mon 4.40 cr. Total: ₹ 264.40 cr. Including #Tamil + #Telugu: ₹ 276.40 cr. #India biz." (sic).

In the overseas markets, War is on a rampage too. The break up of overseas markets are as follows:

WAR: Overseas GBO after 2nd Weekend - US$ 11.20 Mn (Rs.79.5 cr)

U.S.-CAN : $3.641 Mn

UAE-GCC : $4.060 Mn

U.K. : $0.729 Mn (£0.583 Mn)

ROW : $2.770 Mn

Meanwhile, a few cinema halls are yet to report the box office collections. Thus, the worldwide collections now stand at an incredible Rs. 411.5 cr GBOC (India 332 cr + overseas 79.5 cr)

Starring two of the biggest action superstars in the history of Indian cinema, Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, the total collection of this action entertainer makes it a blockbuster at the box office!

Produced by YRF, War is receiving unanimous love and appreciation from critics and audiences alike for delivering a never seen before action spectacle and a superb story with twists and turns that keeps audiences at the edge of their seats till the end.

On it's opening day, YRF's War made history as it collected Rs. 53.35 crore nett - the biggest ever opening for a Hindi film! It also registered the highest 1st week of all time in the history of Hindi films in India and Worldwide by crossing 350 crore GBOC.

Speaking about War's success, Hrithik recently said in a statement, "Professionally, it has been a very special year for me. Both the successes (Super 30 and War) have been so empowering. It has only motivated and encouraged me to keep following my instincts and work hard."

He further added, "This success has been the sweetest for me. As for action films and me being a match made in heaven, I'd love to believe it too as it is the genre I enjoy the most."

