Why Cheat India Box Office Prediction: The Emraan Hashmi Starrer To Earn This Much On Friday (Day 1)

Why Cheat India Box Office Prediction (Day 1) Friday

As per early predictions, it is estimated that the Emraan Hashmi starrer Why Cheat India might collect anywhere between Rs 3 to 5 Crores on the first day of its release. Emraan Hashmi has a fan following of his own and has kept his appeal intact.

Weekend Box Office Prediction

If Why Cheat India receives good reviews and if the audiences end up liking it, the word of mouth is enough to add more footfalls to the theatres and in return, set the box office on fire during the weekends. The same happened with the Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Stree in 2018.

Why Cheat India Budget

Emraan Hashmi starrer Why Cheat India is made on a budget of Rs 18 Crores and going by how low the budget really is, the movie is easily expected to cross the returns on investment in its first week itself. With the positive reviews, it can cross the ROI in the first weekend.

The Buzz Around Why Cheat India

The trailer of Why Cheat India was pretty interesting and clearly showed what exactly is plaguing our education system. The corruption is at every level and despite all of that, we can't say we didn't find the trailer to be entertaining. The storyline is new and refreshing and nothing like the audiences have ever seen before.