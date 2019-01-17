English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Why Cheat India Box Office Prediction: The Emraan Hashmi Starrer To Earn This Much On Friday (Day 1)

    By
    |

    Emraan Hashmi-starrer Why Cheat India is all set to hit the theatres tomorrow on January 18, 2019 and the film will have a solo release, but still needs to compete at the box office with Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan-starrer Simmba and also Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike. Both Simmba and Uri are doing really well despite their 2nd and 3rd week run and if Why Cheat India gives the audiences good entertainment, then even the Emraan Hashmi starrer might cross the Rs 100 Crore mark in no time.

    Why Cheat India Box Office Prediction (Day 1) Friday

    As per early predictions, it is estimated that the Emraan Hashmi starrer Why Cheat India might collect anywhere between Rs 3 to 5 Crores on the first day of its release. Emraan Hashmi has a fan following of his own and has kept his appeal intact.

    Weekend Box Office Prediction

    If Why Cheat India receives good reviews and if the audiences end up liking it, the word of mouth is enough to add more footfalls to the theatres and in return, set the box office on fire during the weekends. The same happened with the Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Stree in 2018.

    Why Cheat India Budget

    Emraan Hashmi starrer Why Cheat India is made on a budget of Rs 18 Crores and going by how low the budget really is, the movie is easily expected to cross the returns on investment in its first week itself. With the positive reviews, it can cross the ROI in the first weekend.

    The Buzz Around Why Cheat India

    The trailer of Why Cheat India was pretty interesting and clearly showed what exactly is plaguing our education system. The corruption is at every level and despite all of that, we can't say we didn't find the trailer to be entertaining. The storyline is new and refreshing and nothing like the audiences have ever seen before.

    Most Read: This Actor Had The Guts To Openly Ask Katrina Kaif For Marriage Right In Front Of Salman Khan

    Story first published: Thursday, January 17, 2019, 16:01 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 17, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue