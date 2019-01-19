Why Cheat India FIRST DAY (Friday) Box Office Collection: Emraan Hashmi's Film Begins On A Slow Note

Why Cheat India Fails To Match Up The Box Office Prediction

While trade analysts predicted an opening collection of around Rs. 3-4 crore on Day 1, Why Cheat India minted only Rs. 1.71 crore on Friday.

However, the producers of the film, T-Series, Ellipsis Entertainment and Emraan Hashmi Films, have revealed that Why Cheat India is a successful venture thanks to the pre-release profit from sale of its non-theatrical rights.

Meanwhile, The Pakistani Censor Board Is All Praises For The Film

The Chairman Of the Central Board of Film Censors in Pakistan, Danyal Gilani praised the film and said, "Why Cheat India deals with an important subject in an entertaining manner. It gives confidence to students and their parents that there's no substitute to hard-work and any short cuts taken for gaining quick money or easy success are short-lived and ultimately disastrous."

Gilani Had Some More Good Things To Say

He further added, "The movie also highlights the issue of academic pressure on students. Education has become a burden for parents, who are giving it their all while struggling to make both ends meet, as well as for the students who are striving to keep the hopes and dreams of their parents alive.

The weight of parents' aspirations puts immense pressure on the children and many may break beneath it. The message is that no career, no matter how prestigious it may seem, can guarantee a good salary if one is not passionate about it.

The movie has several short filler scenes here and there which help build up the ambience in a subtle way."

The Film Was Earlier Titled 'Cheat India'

However, the CBFC had objected to the original title, Cheat India, saying it was misleading and the makers had to change it to 'Why Cheat India'.

Calling it a ridiculous move, Emraan had told PTI, "In our country, we don't want to change the system. We just want to change names as it's the easiest thing to do. Sit in the comfort of your room, change names but don't go out and change the system because that takes a lot of work."

He further added, "Do you see any logic in that? I fail to see it. Cheat India for them is a negative title. They have passed the title for the promos and I thought after watching the film they'd realise it's even more relevant. I don't think they attribute too much of sense to the audience."