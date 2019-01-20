Why Cheat India Saturday (Second Day) Box Office Collection: A Slight Growth On Day 2

Why Cheat India Second Day Box Office

As per early predictions, Why Cheat India showed a slight growth in its box office collections on Day 2 and minted around Rs. 2.29 crores.

Why Cheat India (Day 1) Friday Box Office Collection

The Emraan Hashmi starrer minted Rs. 1.71 crores on its opening day. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh had tweeted, "#WhyCheatIndia is a non-starter... Needs miraculous growth over the weekend to post a decent total... Fri ₹ 1.71 cr. India biz."

Meanwhile, Uri: The Surgical Strike Is Galloping Towards Rs. 100 Crore

"#UriTheSurgicalStrike continues to make big noise at the BO... Should cross ₹ cr mark today [Day 10]... Second Sat is higher than first Sat [₹ 12.43 cr] and almost double of second Fri... [Week 2] Fri 7.66 cr, Sat 13.24 cr. Total: ₹ 91.84 cr. India biz. #Uri #HowsTheJosh," wrote Taran Adarsh.

Why Cheat India Is Facing Stiff Competition From Simmba As Well

The film is currently running in its four week and speaking about its latest box office update, Taran Adarsh wrote, "#Simmba jumps on fourth Sat... Will witness bigger growth today... [Week 4] Fri 66 lakhs, Sat 1.22 cr. Total: ₹ 234.37 cr. India biz."