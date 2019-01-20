Why Cheat India Saturday (Second Day) Box Office Collection: A Slight Growth On Day 2
Emraan Hashmi starrer Why Cheat India which hit the theatrical screens on 18th January failed to get a promising start at the box office. The film which revolves around the theme of corruption and malpractices in the education system in the country, opened to average reviews and turned out to be one of Emraan's lowest opening films at the box office.
The film received flak for its disjointed storyline and weak direction, but Emraan Hashmi's performance was lauded by critics and audience alike. Here's how the movie fared on the second day.
Why Cheat India Second Day Box Office
As per early predictions, Why Cheat India showed a slight growth in its box office collections on Day 2 and minted around Rs. 2.29 crores.
Why Cheat India (Day 1) Friday Box Office Collection
The Emraan Hashmi starrer minted Rs. 1.71 crores on its opening day. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh had tweeted, "#WhyCheatIndia is a non-starter... Needs miraculous growth over the weekend to post a decent total... Fri ₹ 1.71 cr. India biz."
Meanwhile, Uri: The Surgical Strike Is Galloping Towards Rs. 100 Crore
"#UriTheSurgicalStrike continues to make big noise at the BO... Should cross ₹ cr mark today [Day 10]... Second Sat is higher than first Sat [₹ 12.43 cr] and almost double of second Fri... [Week 2] Fri 7.66 cr, Sat 13.24 cr. Total: ₹ 91.84 cr. India biz. #Uri #HowsTheJosh," wrote Taran Adarsh.
Why Cheat India Is Facing Stiff Competition From Simmba As Well
The film is currently running in its four week and speaking about its latest box office update, Taran Adarsh wrote, "#Simmba jumps on fourth Sat... Will witness bigger growth today... [Week 4] Fri 66 lakhs, Sat 1.22 cr. Total: ₹ 234.37 cr. India biz."
ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Emraan Hashmi: Biopics Often End Up As A Caricature Of Who The Actual Person Is