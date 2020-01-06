    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Akshay Kumar's Good Newwz Crosses Rs 150 Crore Mark At Box Office; Actor Creates New Record!

      Akshay Kumar-Kareena Kapoor Khan's Good Newwz is having a blockbuster run at the box office. After a bumper first week at the box office, the romantic comedy has crossed the 150-crore mark in its second week.

      Giving stiff competition to Salman Khan's Dabangg 3, Good Newwz minted Rs 65.99 crore in its first weekend. In its second week, the Akshay Kumar-starrer collected Rs 136 crore till Friday (January 3). It earned Rs 11.70 crore on Saturday and Rs. 14.40 crore on Sunday. The total box office collection of the movie now stands ar Rs. 162. 10 crore.

      Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#GoodNewwz continues to bring #GreatNewwz... Scores big [close to ₹ 35 cr] in Weekend 2... Should trend very well on weekdays... Will cross ₹ 175 cr in Week 2... Speeding towards ₹ 200 cr... [Week 2] Fri 8.10 cr, Sat 11.70 cr, Sun 14.40 cr. Total: ₹ 162.10 cr. #India biz.

      Interestingly, Akshay Kumar has created history by becoming the only actor in Bollywood to earn Rs 700 crore at the box office in a year.

      Speaking about 2019, the superstar's first release was Karan Johar's production, Kesari which collected Rs 154.41 crore at the box office. His next release, Mission Mangal soared high at the box office as it minted a lifetime box office collection of Rs. 202.98 crore. The festival of Diwali too brought him and the makers of Housefull 4 happiness as their film collected Rs 194.60 crore. Akshay's last release, Good Newwz has earned Rs. 162.10 crore and continues to have a dream run at the box office.

      2020 too, looks like a promising year for Khiladi Kumar as he has four interesting films lined up- Rohit Shetty's cop flick Sooryavanshi, Raghava Lawrence's horror comedy Laxmmi Bomb, Yash Raj Film's period film Prithviraj and Sajid Nadiadwala's action entertainer Bachchan Pandey.

