Baaghi 3 Box Office Prediction: Tiger Shroff-Shraddha Kapoor's Film Expected To Create Fireworks

Baaghi 3 Day One Box Office

According to trade analyst Girish Johar, this Tiger Shroff-Shraddha Kapoor's action entertainer is expected to mint an opening of Rs. 20-22 crore.

Baaghi 3 Is Expected To Have A Solid Opening At Box Office

"The opening will be very good. Tiger Shroff is coming in a solo film after War. The Baaghi franchise is a successful franchise and both the previous instalments worked well. The trailer of Baaghi 3 was loved by the audience and hints at a blast at the box office. It is made on a large scale and the grandeur of the action scenes fantastic. After Sunny Deol, Tiger has filled the void of an action star in Indian cinema. Tiger and Shraddha's combination has already been successful in the Baaghi original. The film is expected to have a very good start at the box office," Johar was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

Tiger Is Currently Riding High On The Success Of War

Talking about it, Johar further told the tabloid, "The grandeur and action is similar so it should repeat the success of War. A commercial film is coming after a long time. The action is latest and has piqued the curiosity of the moviegoers."

Will The Coronavirus Health Scare Affect The Film's Business?

To this Johar replied, "Until now, it is getting contained, and there's no need to panic. Precautions are definitely necessary. Also, it depends on how the government is tackling it. But, as of now, it should not affect the footfall in theaters."