      Baaghi 3 First Day Box Office Collection: Tiger Shroff's Film Scores Well Despite Coronavirus Scare

      Tiger Shroff-Shraddha Kapoor's much-awaited action film Baaghi 3 released in theatres on Friday (March 6, 2020). While the audience showered praise on Tiger Shroff's impressive return as Ronnie, the film was heavily panned for the critics for its weak plot.

      According to a report in Box Office India, the Tiger Shroff-starrer has minted around Rs 17-18 crore net on its first day of release. The report further stated that the box office collection would have been higher, however, due to coronavirus health scare, the audience didn't come out to watch the film. Because of this, Baaghi 3's box office collection in big cities got hampered.

      Reportedly, Baaghi 3 beat the first-day box office collection of Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

      Meanwhile, here's what the netizens have to say about this Tiger Shroff-Shraddha Kapoor-starrer.

      Sumit kadel @SumitkadeI

      Sumit kadel @SumitkadeI

      "#Baaghi3 SPECTACULAR larger than life entertainer. Boast World class action, Superb comedy,fast paced screenplay & emotions. @iTIGERSHROFF performs like a SUPER HERO. @Riteishd career best act,he is a surprise package. Ahmed Direction is brillant.#Baaghi3Review"

      #Baaghi3Review

      Varinder Sinngh @varindersingh24

      Varinder Sinngh @varindersingh24

      "#Baaghi3Review High Octane Actions+Superb Chemistry+Comedy+Emotions+Thrills+Twists+Suspense = Complete Entertainer!@iTIGERSHROFF is Unmatchable! @ShraddhaKapoor Gives Best!@Riteishd

      is Excellent! Even #coronavirusinindia Can't Stop #Baaghi3 to be Blockbuster!"

      ARKA PATRA @ARKAPATRA5

      ARKA PATRA @ARKAPATRA5

      #Baaghi3 SPECTACULAR larger than life entertainer. World class action, Superb comedy,fast paced screenplay & emotions/But It's direction make the clear intentions with juvenile tagline :"Whack smack attack, never look back." #Baaghi3Review #Baaghi3MovieReview

      RahuL Choudhury @Rahul_SRKians

      RahuL Choudhury @Rahul_SRKians

      #Baaghi3 is a Cool and Stylish Action Entertainer. Tiger Carried whole film on his shoulder. Here's 100% Occupancy only Tiger Mania!! Ristesh is decent, Shraddha looks Beautiful & Disha Patni Stunning on screen. (Song)." #Baaghi3Review

