Box Office: Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani Starrer Malang Witnesses Average Occupancy

Mohit Suri's much-awaited directorial venture Malang has finally hit the theatres today. Starring Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead along with Disha Patani, Kunal Kemmu, and Anil Kapoor, the movie has been jointly produced by Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Jay Shewakramani. Since Suri has tasted success in the thriller genre before, fans were eagerly looking forward to Malang.

Despite generating good pre-release buzz, Malang has opened to mixed reviews from the critics. While Aditya and Disha's sizzling chemistry in the trailer grabbed everyone's attention, the movie, however, hasn't lived up to the expectations it seems. We say so because as per trade reports Malang witnessed 10 to 15% occupancy during the morning shows.

Having said that, Malang is expected to witness better occupancy during the evening and night shows courtesy good word of mouth. In fact, the romantic action-thriller will also fare decently over the weekend as there is hardly any competition at the Indian box office. While last week's release Jawaani Jaaneman is trying hard to sustain itself at the ticket windows, Shikara which has also arrived in cinema halls today is off to a poor start.

The only film which will hamper the box office collection of Malang is Ajay Devgn's period war-drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Om Raut's Hindi directorial debut is still getting cash registers ringing at the box office and its especially doing terrific business in the Maharastra region.

Apart from Tanhaji, Malang won't face stiff competition from any film at the ticket windows. However, the film only has a week to earn as much money as possible because Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan's highly anticipated film Love Aaj Kal is scheduled to release next Friday. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the romantic drama is one of the most awaited films of this year and hence it will create a stir at the box office too. At least that's what everyone is hoping for.

