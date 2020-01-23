Box Office: Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak is NOT a Flop And Here’s Why!

Chhapaak, starring Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey in the lead, has been in the theatres for two weeks now. Since Ms. Padukone was gracing the big screen after a long hiatus, the buzz around the film was quite high before its release. The trailer of Chhapaak was also appreciated by most on social media.

However, Meghna Gulzar's much-awaited directorial venture landed in trouble after Deepika visited Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on January 7 to show her solidarity with the protesting students and teachers. On January 5, the JNU campus was attacked by a masked mob which created a stir not just in the capital city but the whole of India.

After promoting Chhapaak in Delhi, Deepika paid a brief visit to JNU and ended up grabbing everyone's attention.

While many lauded the actress for her supportive gesture, her film Chhapaak bore the brunt of her actions. On Twitter, #BoycottChhapaak and #BoycottDeepika started trending. Nonetheless, Deepika starrer opened to rave reviews from the critics on January 10. And though the movie didn't storm the box office, it has been minting money at a steady pace. Currently, a lot of reports are floating on social media about Chhapaak being a big flop. But that isn't entirely true.

Of course, the box office fate of Chhapaak may have been affected to an extent due to the negative publicity. But the makers haven't lost money unlike what is being said. We say so because Chhapaak has been made on a budget of Rs 35 crore and this amount has already been recovered by the makers through music and digital-satellite rights. Yesterday, trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted about it. Take a look.

. @deepikapadukone 's #Chhapaak P&L:



Cost:



Budget (Incl P&P) - ₹ 35 Crs



Revenue:



1. Satellite & Digital - ₹ 23 Crs



2. Audio Rights - ₹ 3 Crs



3. Before Release - ₹ 26 Crs (1 + 2)



India Nett - ₹ 35 Crs



Overseas Gross - ₹ 15 Crs



Theaterical Share + 3 > Budget



HIT! — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 22, 2020

Meghna Gulzar's latest offering is obviously not a big hit but the movie isn't a complete disaster as well. Deepika, who has co-produced the film along with Fox Star Studios, Govind Singh Sandhu and Meghna Gulzar, plays the role of acid attack survivor Malti in Chhapaak. The movie is based on the real-life story of Laxmi Agarwal.

