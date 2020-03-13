Box Office: Irrfan Khan's Angrezi Medium Witnesses Low Occupancy Due To Coronavirus Scare

Irrfan Khan's much-awaited film Angrezi Medium has finally arrived in cinema halls today. Co-starring Radhika Madan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepak Dobriyal, Dimple Kapadia and Pankaj Tripathi, the comedy-drama is directed by Homi Adajania and is a spin-off of the 2017 hit film Hindi Medium. Since Khan has been away from the big screen for a long time now, fans were eagerly looking forward to his latest outing.

Also, everyone was excited for the film's release as Irrfan and Bebo have come together for the very first time. The trailer of Angrezi Medium, which released last month, impressed one and all with its emotional and comic quotient. And Irrfan obviously made an impact with his act. But unfortunately, the film is off to a slow start at the Indian box office majorly because of the Coronavirus outbreak.

As a precautionary measure to stop the spreading of the virus, many cinema halls will remain shut until the end of the month in New Delhi and a few other cities. Because of this very reason, Angrezi Medium will suffer at the ticket windows. Plus, the movie has had a limited release across India and therefore won't be able to put up a big figure at the box office.

According to trade portal BollywoodHungama, "Currently, reports state that ANGREZI MEDIUM has taken off on a rather dismal note, with occupancy rates during morning shows being pegged at just 10%. The reason for this lackluster start is being attributed to the limited release of the film along with the Coronavirus scare that has kept major chunks of audience away from theatres."

The same report further states, "Apart from ANGREZI MEDIUM, last week's release BAAGHI 3 has also been hit due to the virus scare and has seen a drastic drop in footfalls. Coupled with this, certain territories like New Delhi, Kerala, and Jammu have seen theatres being shut due to the Coronavirus scare. This closure is certain to hurt overall film collections in the long run."

While Irrfan starrer was expected to rake in around Rs 4 crore on day 1, going by the early trend, it seems the movie may end up earning Rs 3 crore instead. The official figures, however, will be out only by tomorrow. So let's wait and watch.

