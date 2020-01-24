    For Quick Alerts
      Box Office: Street Dancer 3D Witnesses Good Occupancy, Panga Off to a Slow Start

      Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Street Dancer 3D has finally made its way to the theatres. However, it's not a solo release as Kangana Ranaut's much-awaited film Panga has also arrived in cinema halls today. While the former is directed by Remo D'Souza, the latter has been helmed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari.

      Street Dancer 3D and Panga

      Since Street Dancer 3D is more of a massy film, it was expected to open well at the box office on day 1. And that's exactly what has happened. As per a Bollywood Hungama report, Varun and Shraddha's latest offering has witnessed around 25% occupancy in the morning shows across India. Now that's good news for Remo and his team especially since the movie garnered not-so-great reviews from the critics.

      Coming to Panga, well, Kangana Ranaut's sports-drama is off to a slow start as it has registered only 15% occupancy during the morning shows. However, the movie has impressed the critics and is also being lauded by many on social media. So it's very much likely that Panga will witness a huge jump over the weekend courtesy the good word-of-mouth.

      As for the first day figures, trade experts have pegged that Street Dancer 3D will open in double-digit whereas Panga will be in the single-digit category. Since Panga has been made on a small budget, the film can easily recover its money and can even go on to become a profitable venture in the long run.

      Street Dancer 3D, on the other hand, will take a good lead initially at the box office. However, the film will find it tough to sustain itself over a period of time. Not to forget, Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is still having a good run at the ticket windows. And this will definitely impact the box office fate of both the new releases.

      Panga Movie Review: It's Never Too Late To Chase Your Dreams & Kangana Ranaut's Film Says It In Bold

      Street Dancer 3D Movie Review: Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor Make You Groove With Cool Dance Moves

      Story first published: Friday, January 24, 2020, 15:19 [IST]
