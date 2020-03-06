Box Office: Tiger Shroff And Shraddha Kapoor's Baaghi 3 Witnesses Good Occupancy

After tasting success with Baaghi and Baaghi 2, Tiger Shroff has further expanded the franchise with Baaghi 3. The movie, co-starring Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh in the lead, has been directed by choreographer-turned-filmmaker Ahmed Khan and is now out in theatres. While the movie has opened to not-so-great reviews, Baaghi 3 will definitely put up a good number by the end of day 1.

As per trade portal Koimoi.com, the action flick witnessed 25 to 30% occupancy during the morning shows across India and that's impressive considering the movie has got a lukewarm response from the critics. Also, the occupancy percentage would have been higher had there been no coronavirus outbreak. Anyway, Tiger's latest outing will still record a double-digit figure on the first day, however, it may not cross the Rs 20 crore mark.

Ahmed Khan's directorial venture is expected to pick up the pace during the evening and night shows. This means the third installment in the Baaghi franchise will easily rake in over Rs 15 crore on Friday. But we'll get to know the official figure only by tomorrow, March 7.

Apart from Tiger, Shraddha, and Riteish, Baaghi 3 also stars Ankita Lokhande, Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in supporting roles. Disha Patani, who played the lead in Baaghi 2, is also a part of the film. The young actress has done a special song which has already become quite popular. For those unaware, Tiger starrer is the official remake of Tamil hit film Vettai.

Next, the 30-year-old actor will be seen in Heropanti 2 which again will be an out-and-out commercial action film. As for Shraddha, she has signed Stree 2 but the horror-comedy is yet to go on floors.

