Chhapaak Fifth Day Box Office Collection: Deepika Padukone's Film Collects Decent Numbers

Along with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak starring Deepika Padukone too hit the big screens on January 10, 2020. The film has the actress essaying the role of an acid-attack survivor named Malti.

With praises pouring in for Deepika's heartfelt performance, the social drama collected Rs. 4.77 crore on its opening day. The film showed growth on Saturday and Sunday as it collected Rs. 6.90 crore and Rs. 7.35 crore respectively. On Monday, it earned Rs. 2.35 crore at the box office. Speaking about its performance on Tuesday, early estimates state that it minted around Rs. 2.25 crore. The total box office collection now stands at Rs. 23.

When asked if Deepika's recent JNU visit affected the film's business, trade analyst Girish Johar told Hindustan Times, "No, I don't think so. The film performs on the basis of what it is."

Film distributor Akshay Rathi further told the leading daily, "They have many other avenues of satellite, music, OTT platforms to recover money from. There won't be a scenario where Fox Star Studios and Deepika invest in a film where they can lose the money. Fox Star's own satellite network Star and the OTT network Hotstar are extremely strong in getting terrific revenues. When you have Deepika in the film, you do expect higher numbers but this is not a commercial entertainer, its an issue-based film. These films are not expected to have a massive opening but are expected to have a good run over a period of time."

Inspired by the real-life story of acid-attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, Chhapaak has been declared tax-free in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan. The film also stars Vikrant Massey.

