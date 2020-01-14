Chhapaak Fourth Day Box Office Collection: Deepika Padukone's Film Crosses 20 Crore Mark

Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak hit the theatrical screens recently and the actress received rave reviews for her impressive performance in the film. Inspired by the story of real-life acid attack survivor Laxmi Aggarwal, the social drama has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced.

Speaking about the box office collection, the Deepika Padukone starrer minted Rs. 4.77 crore on its opening day. The film picked up business on Saturday and collected Rs. 6.90 crore which was followed by Rs. 7.35 crore on Sunday. The Meghna Gulzar directorial collected Rs. 2.35 crore on Monday. The total four-day box office collection now stands at Rs. 21.37 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#Chhapaak slips on Day 4... Biz is limited to a few premium multiplexes of urban centres... Continues to non-perform at Tier-2 and 3 cities and also mass belt... Fri 4.77 cr, Sat 6.90 cr, Sun 7.35 cr, Mon 2.35 cr. Total: ₹ 21.37 cr. #India biz."

Meanwhile, netizens suspected foul play when the film was downvoted on IMDB to 4.4 from its original score of 4.6 as over 5,000 users left a rating of "one star." While there are less than 300 reviews, most of the reviewers left a one star rating, which hinted that this is an extension of the #BoycottChhapaak trend that took over Twitter after Deepika Padukone made an appearance at the students protest in JNU, Delhi before the film's release.

Chhapaak also stars Vikrant Massey as Deepika Padukone's love interest.

