Chhapaak Second Day Box Office Collections: Deepika Padukone's Film Picks Up Business

Chhapaak Second Day Box Office Collections

According to early trends, the Deepika Padukone-Vikrant Massey starrer performed better on second day as compared to its first day of release. The official box office numbers are still awaited.

This Is Some Great News

Apart from being declared tax-free in the states of Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, the Deepika Padukone film has been exempted from entertainment tax in Rajasthan as well.

Deepika Padukone On Playing An Acid-Attack Survivor In Chhapaak

Speaking about taking up this film, the actress told TIME magazine, "What compelled me to do this project was the spirit that all of these survivors have. It's also about what they've chosen to make of their lives and that experience and that incident, that they've not succumbed but have actually come out more victorious and stronger. There's something for all of us to learn from that."

Chhapaak Was Deepika's Most Physically Challenging Film

"The prosthetics did not affect my acting style as such. But it was very, very uncomfortable to shoot in the extreme heat of Delhi and Bombay. My skin took a beating. I had to keep my body cool at all times. You don't think of all that within action and cut, it does get to you between the shots," the actress recalled in an interview with Quint.