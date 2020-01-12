    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Chhapaak Second Day Box Office Collections: Deepika Padukone's Film Picks Up Business

      Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak opened to glowing reviews from the critics with appreciation pouring in from all corners for the leading lady's performance. The Meghna Gulzar directorial is based on the real-life story of acid-attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

      The social drama collected an opening box-office collection of Rs. 4.77 crore on Friday and here's how the fim fared on its second day of release.

      Chhapaak Second Day Box Office Collections

      Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#Chhapaak witnesses an upward trend on Day 2, but the 2-day total is underwhelming... Decent at premium multiplexes, but unable to connect *and* collect beyond metros... Needs to cover lost ground on Day 3... Fri 4.77 cr, Sat 6.90 cr. Total: ₹ 11.67 cr. #India biz."

      This Is Some Great News

      Apart from being declared tax-free in the states of Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, the Deepika Padukone film has been exempted from entertainment tax in Rajasthan as well.

      Deepika Padukone On Playing An Acid-Attack Survivor In Chhapaak

      Speaking about taking up this film, the actress told TIME magazine, "What compelled me to do this project was the spirit that all of these survivors have. It's also about what they've chosen to make of their lives and that experience and that incident, that they've not succumbed but have actually come out more victorious and stronger. There's something for all of us to learn from that."

      Chhapaak Was Deepika's Most Physically Challenging Film

      "The prosthetics did not affect my acting style as such. But it was very, very uncomfortable to shoot in the extreme heat of Delhi and Bombay. My skin took a beating. I had to keep my body cool at all times. You don't think of all that within action and cut, it does get to you between the shots," the actress recalled in an interview with Quint.

