Chhapaak Third Day Box Office Collection: Underwhelming Performance By Deepika Padukone's Film

Chhapaak Third Day Box Office Collections

The Deepika Padukone film started its box office journey on an underwhelming note by collecting Rs. 4.77 crore on its opening day which was followed by Rs. 6.90 crore on Day 2. According to early estimates, the social drama raked in around Rs. 7-7.50 crore on Sunday.

Did Deepika's JNU Visit Affect The Film's Opening Collection?

Film exhibitor Akshay Rathi earlier told Hindustan Times, "If the trends on Twitter actually have an impact at the ground level, then a lot of people would watch Chhapaak because they agree with what Deepika did, and many may not watch it as they don't agree with what she did. Deepika is an individual and has rights in a democracy. It's not right to call for any kind of boycott as it is unfair on the studio which has invested its money in making the film. Although Deepika is a producer but it's the studio which has invested a bigger chunk of money and has not taken any stand. The boycott will not just affect Deepika but also the financers, distributors, the exhibitors, the vendors and many others. It's unfair to them."

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena Leader Says It's Wrong To Boycott Chhapaak

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut came out in support of Deepika Padukone and told PTI, "The demand for boycott of the actress and her film is wrong. The country cannot be run in a ‘Talibani' style."

Meanwhile, This Acid-Attack Survivor Who Worked In Chhapaak Has This To Say

Kunti Soni, an acid-attack survivor who was a part of Chhapaak told IANS, "People are mouthing opinion without watching the film. They don't understand the pain of an acid attack victim. The film will encourage the 'daughters' who got stung by acid to live again. It's difficult to mould the pain of the acid victims into a film. Such films are inspirations for society and give courage to acid victims. The politics on this film is unfortunate. Deepika has portrayed the life of an acid victim."

She further added, "The people should accept it with an open heart because the film depicts the horror of an acid victim woman undergoes. After watching the film, society will come to know that acid can only damage the face, not the will."