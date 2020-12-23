Coolie No. 1: Varun Dhawan And Sara Ali Khan's Film Pirated By Theatre In Nashik?

The president of the BJP Chitrapat Kamgar Aghadi, a film trade union - Vijay Saroj allegedly unveiled a plot to pirate the film Coolie No. 1 at the Sai Samarth talkies at Musalgaon in Nashik.

While the Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan-starrer has been slated to stream on Christmas (December 25, 2020) on Amazon Prime Video, a movie theatre has put out its plans to illegally download, and then show a pirated copy on its theatre, as it is visible in these posters.

Vijay Saroj, who is also a senior editor working in Bollywood films and TV shows has reportedly written a letter to the senior inspector at the Musalgaon police station asking them to take action.

"This movie has not been screened anywhere and it is clear that the films that Sai Samarth Talkies, Musalgaon is about to show and violate the copyright act of 1957 and show the film illegally. I sincerely request the police to take necessary action," says Vijay Saroj in his complaint.

We contacted the concerned person but got no answer.

