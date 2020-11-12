Diwali Box Office Clashes: Bollywood Films Which Had Locked Horns At Box Office On This Festival

Housefull 4 vs Saand Ki Aankh vs Made In China (2019)

Akshay Kumar's ensemble comedy Housefull 4 locked horns with Taapsee Pannu-Bhumi Pednekar's social drama Saand Ki Aankh and Rajkummar Rao-Mouni Roy's Made In China.

Aftermath of the clash: Akshay Kumar & Co. laughed their way to the bank as their film grossed a box office collection of Rs 194.60 crore. Taapsee and Bhumi too, hit the bullseye with their film collecting Rs 23.40 crore. Despite a terrific performance by Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy, Made In China turned out to be a cold turkey.

Secret Superstar vs Golmaal Again (2017)

Aamir Khan and Zaira Wasim's Secret Superstar clashed with Rohit Shetty's Golmaal Again. Both the films belonged to different genres and had caught the attention of the audience right from the time the makers had unveiled their respective trailers.

Aftermath of the clash: With positive word-of-mouth and rave critic reviews, Secret Superstar turned out to be a moderate success with Rs 63. 40 crore. On the other hand, Golmaal Again brought the genre of horror comedy back in vogue, with a magical box office collection of Rs 205.69 crore.

Shivaay vs Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016)

Touted to be one of the most high-profile clashes, the box office face-off between Ajay Devgn's Shivaay and Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan came with its share of controversies which heated up further, when Ajay alleged that KJo paid Rs 25 lakh to self-proclaimed critic and actor Kamaal R Khan to diss his film. Karan later refuted these allegations.

Aftermath of the clash: Karan Johar's tale of 'ek tarfa pyaar' raced ahead of Ajay Devgn's stylish flick by collecting Rs. 112.48 crore at the box office. The latter minted Rs. 100.33 crore.

Jab Tak Jaan vs Son Of Sardaar (2012)

Yash Chopra's swan song Jab Tak Hai Jaan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma clashed with Ajay Devgn-Sonakshi Sinha's comic caper Son Of Sardaar at the box office.

Aftermath of the clash: Shah Rukh Khan's Jab Tak Hai Jaan beat Ajay Devgn's Son Of Sardaar and ended up as a bigger hit by minting Rs 120.85 crore. The Ajay Devgn starrer was panned by the critics and raked in Rs 105.3 crore.

Golmaal 3 and Action Replayy (2010)

While Akshay Kumar's Action Replayy was a science-fiction romantic comedy, Rohit Shetty tickled the funny bone with Ajay Devgn and Co. in Golmaal Again.

Aftermath of the clash: Akshay Kumar and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan failed to impress the audience with their time-travel story (Rs 29.06 crore). On the other hand, Rohit Shetty delivered a blockbuster in the form of Golmaal 3 (Rs 205.69 crore).

All the Best: Fun Begins , Blue and Main Aur Mrs Khanna (2009)

Three different films belonging to different genres released on Diwali 2009. While Rohit Shetty's outing All The Best: Fun Begins was a multistarrer comedy, Akshay Kumar's Blue was an underwater action adventure. Salman Khan's Main Aur Mrs Khanna was a love triangle.

Aftermath of the clash: Despite Aussie pop star Kylie Minogue's 'Chiggy Wiggy' moves, Blue sank without a trace. Salman's Main Aur Mrs Khanna also turned out to be one of the biggest flops of the year. Rohit Shetty's All The Best: Fun Begins came first in the race with Rs 41 crore.

Golmaal Returns and Fashion (2008)

Rohit Shetty's Golmaal Returns locked horns with Priyanka Chopra-Kangana Ranaut's Fashion at the ticket windows.

Aftermath of the clash: Golmaal Again minted Rs 51 crore at the box office compared to Priyanka Chopra's Fashion which grossed Rs 26 crore. However in terms of critical acclaim, Fashion received an upper edge and helped Priyanka and Kangana bag their first National Award.

Om Shanti Om and Saawariya (2007)

2007 saw another clash of the Big Titans in the form of Farah Khan's Om Shanti Om and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Saawariya. While Om Shanti Om marked Deepika Padukone's debut vehicle opposite Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor took their first step in Bollywood with Saawariya.

Aftermath of the clash: As expected, Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone's Om Shanti Om turned out to be highest grossing film of the year with Rs 78.17 crore. On the other hand, Saawariya made us feel the blues and collection around Rs 20 crore.

Don and Jaan-E-Mann: Lets Fall In Love Again (2006)

Shah Rukh Khan-Priyanka Chopra's Don was a remake of N Chandra Barot's classic which starred Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role. Salman Khan-Akshay Kumar's Jaan-E-Mann was a quirky rom-com and marked the directorial debut of Farah Khan's husband Shirish Kunder.

Aftermath of the clash: Shah Rukh Khan proved that 'Don ko box office par haraana mushkil hi nahin namumkin hai,' as his film shattered box office records by collecting over Rs 100 crore. Meanwhile, Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar were left singing 'dil se ho jaati ha galtiya,' as Jaan-E-Mann faced the brunt of the critics and audience.