Jawaani Jaaneman Box Office Prediction: Will Saif Ali Khan's Rom Com Impress At The Box Office?

After dabbling with some intense characters, Saif Ali Khan is back in an urban avatar for Nitin Kakkar's rom-com Jawaani Jaaneman which also stars Tabu and marks the Bollywood debut of Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaya F.

While Saif's previous release in this month, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior continues to have a successful run in cinema halls, let's find out whether Jawaani Jaaneman will impress the audience and mint big numbers at the box office.

As per early estimates, the Saif Ali Khan starrer is expected to collect around Rs. 3.5 crore-Rs. 4.5 crore on its first day of release.

Trade analyst Girish Johar was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times, "The people have loved the trailer and it has gained the attention of the youth. The makers have also recreated some hit old songs, which got a good response from the music lovers. 2020 has been very good for Saif after Tanhaji. Earlier also, he has been appreciated for such roles (as that in Jawaani Jaaneman) in Cocktail and Love Aaj Kal. The film is targeting metro cities and the youth and is also an introduction of Alaya F in Bollywood. It should get a decent start at Rs 3.5 crore - 4.5 crore, depending on word of mouth and how it performs in the evening on Friday."

"With Jawaani Jaaneman, Saif Ali Khan is doing the kind of film in which he excels. His films Cocktail and Love Aaj Kal which had him playing a similar character did well. This is his kind of film. The trailer is promising, and the music is also being enjoyed thoroughly. It has Tabu in a pivotal role and marks Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaya's Bollywood debut. So, overall it looks like a well-mounted film," an Indian Express report quoted Johar as saying.

However, he further added that the film might find it difficult to pull in the masses and was quoted as saying, "It is an upmarket commercial entertainer. Initially, it will attract the youth and audience of metro cities. Then, depending on word of mouth, it can penetrate accordingly."

Besides this film, Himesh Reshammiya's Happy Hardy Heer and Malala Yousafzai's biopic Gul Makai is also slated to hit the big screens on January 31, 2020.

