Jawaani Jaaneman First Day Box Office Collection: A Slow Start For Saif Ali Khan's Film

After dabbling with 'hatke' characters in his last few films, Saif Ali Khan is back in his urban boy avatar in Nitin Kakkar's latest outing, Jawaani Jaaneman. The film also marks the Bollywood debut of Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaya F. While the trailer and the songs of this family entertainer created a lot of buzz, the film which released on Friday (January 31, 2020), began its box office journey on a rather disappointing note.

According to a report in Box Office India, Saif Ali Khan's film made an estimated Rs 2.5-3 crore on its first day of release. Reportedly, the film's collection was hit by Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior which continues to remain steady at the box office.

Interestingly, the historical film also stars Saif who plays the main antagonist. It collected more in Mumbai circuit than Saif's latest release, Jawaani Jaaneman.

Speaking about the film, director Nitin Kakkar recently told IANS, "I think there was always a generation gap between, say, our generation of people who are 40-plus and the way we are with our children, who are now teenagers. As parents, we are friends with our children but we feared our parents. In the story of the film, we explore that generation gap, and how we are becoming receptive towards things that earlier used to be considered taboo."

"Earlier if a man did not get married within an age bracket, society would question him negatively. Now, things are more accepted if a man decides to stay single! Our film talks about the equation between parents and children, as well as a father-daughter relationship," he further added.

The filmmaker also said he is keen that the audience watches his film with a new perspective. The news agency further quoted him as saying, "Once I am done with the making of the film, I leave it to the audience. I am more interested to see how the audience gives life to the film, how they watch the story with their perspective. That is the job of a filmmaker. On the one hand, I want the audience to love the film in the theatre and also an archival value so that after five years, they revisit the film and love it again!"

