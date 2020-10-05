Khaali Peeli US Box Office Collection Will Leave Ananya Panday & Ishaan Khatter Shocked!

On October 2, 2020, Khaali Peeli starring Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter had a digital release, and the film received mixed response from the critics as well as audiences. In Khaali Peeli, Ishaan Khatter essays the role of a taxi driver named Blackie and Ananya Panday plays a dancer named Pooja. While Ishaan and Ananya's fans liked the film, critics also approved it as a typical masala film.

Khaali Peeli Twitter Review: Did Ananya Panday & Ishaan Khatter Win Hearts?

While there's no box office game for Khaali Peeli in India, as movie theatres are still closed, the film minted US$363 from 11 screens (i.e. around Rs 27,000) in the US. In New Zealand, Khaali Peeli minted a little more and earned Rs 30,000 from seven screens. Clearly, the numbers are nothing but shocking!

Khaali Peeli also released in drive-in theatres in India. Trade analyst Komal Nahta shared the report of drive-in theatres in Gurgaon and wrote, "This should come as music to ears of filmbuffs & industry people, but as bad news for those who predicted Bollywood doom. 6 shows of Khaali Peeli in a make-shift Drive In cinema in Gurgaon in weekend are all sold out. One yesterday, two today and three tomorrow. At 999/- per car."

For those who have not watched the film yet, Khaali Peeli is available on Zee Plex on pay-per-view basis.

Meanwhile, Ananya Panday has no time to think over the mixed response for Khaali Peeli. The actress has already started the shoot of her next as yet untitled film, being directed by Shakun Batra. Along with Ananya, the film also casts Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead.

Ananya Panday is also gearing up for her debut in the Telugu film industry with Fighter, which stars handsome hunk Vijay Deverakonda opposite her. The movie is directed by Puri Jagannadh.

