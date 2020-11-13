Laxmii Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar's Film Gets Theatrical Release Overseas

Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani-starrer Laxmii released earlier this week on the Disney+ Hotstar on November 9, 2020. The makers opted for an OTT release as the theatres had been shut since March, amid the lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic. However, with theatres opening up on 50% capacity in many states, Laxmii could be one of the first which will also get a theatrical release in India.

Meanwhile, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a tweet on Friday (November 11) revealing that the film has already seen a theatrical released in overseas markets like U.A.E, Australia, New Zealand and Fiji in a limited capacity. The tweet read, "#Laxmii - OVERSEAS BO... #Laxmii - the first #Hindi biggie to have a *day-and-date theatrical release* since mid-March 2020 - opened in #Australia, #NewZealand and #Fiji on Monday [9 Nov 2020]... Day-wise #BO data in these three markets follows...@comScore"

On the other hand, a report on Bollywood Hungama has revealed day 4 collection of the film. Laxmii earned 8,709 USD [Rs. 6.50 lacs] from 50 screens at the Australia box office market, and 5,776 USD [Rs. 4.31 lacs] from 26 screens at the New Zealand box office market. The makers are yet to reveal details of the box office numbers from other overseas markets.

Earlier the makers had revealed that Laxmii broke viewership records within hours of release on November 9. Thanking his fans Akshay had said, "I am overwhelmed and overjoyed by the response that Laxmii received. It's heartening to know that audiences and fans from across the country logged on to Disney+ Hotstar VIP to watch the movie within hours of its release. Who doesn't love beating records - whether it's at the box-office or opening night on streaming platforms. Nothing is comparable to this feeling of euphoria."

Directed by Raghava Lawrence, Laxmii is a remake of his Tamil movie Kanchana. Apart from Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani, it also features Ayesha Raza Mishra, Sharad Kelkar, Tarun Arora, Ashwini Kalsekar, Manu Rishi Chadha, Rajesh Sharma and others.

