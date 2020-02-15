Love Aaj Kal Box-Office Collection: Kartik-Sara’s Film Mints Rs 12.4 Crores On Day 1

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan starrer Love Aaj Kal finally released on 14th February 2020 and as expected the film performed exceedingly well on its opening day.

The Imtiaz Ali's directorial Love Aaj Kal has collected Rs 12.4 crores at the box-office. Ace trade analyst, Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and wrote, "#LoveAajKal packs a solid total on Day 1... Got a boost due to #ValentinesDay2020... Metros excellent, contribute to the big total... Tier-2 cities and mass belt ordinary/low... Will it collect in double digits on Day 2 and 3, is the big question... Fri ₹ 12.40 cr. #India biz."

#LoveAajKal packs a solid total on Day 1... Got a boost due to #ValentinesDay2020... Metros excellent, contribute to the big total... Tier-2 cities and mass belt ordinary/low... Will it collect in double digits on Day 2 and 3, is the big question... Fri ₹ 12.40 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 15, 2020

The audience has spoken with all heart and much love for Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal.

This figure also marks the highest opening day number for Kartik Aaryan, who has steadily become one of the most bankable young actors in the Hindi film industry-beating his own record as also of others.

Also Read : Love Aaj Kal: CBFC Censors Kartik Aaryan-Sara Ali Khan's Kissing & Lovemaking Scenes

Love Aaj Kal aptly fills this space with Imtiaz's interpretation of love and complexities around relationships in modern times. Adding to that, Sara-Kartik's sparkling chemistry has built big anticipation and excitement among audiences to catch their onscreen romance.

Also Read : Love Aaj Kal Movie Review: Imtiaz Ali Breaks Your Heart With This Kartik-Sara's Insipid Love Tale

The film also stars Randeep Hooda and Arushi Sharma in pivotal roles. Love Aaj Kal is the remake of Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone's 2009's hit film, Love Aaj Kal.