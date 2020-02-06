Malang Box Office Prediction: Will Aditya-Disha's Chemistry & Mohit Suri's Twists Work Its Charm?
After Arjun Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor starrer Half Girlfriend, Mohit Suri is back to his favourite genre-thrillers. This week, his romantic thriller Malang starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu is slated to hit the theatrical screens. The film tells the story of two youngsters whose lives takes a dramatic turn after which they are forced to cross paths with two police officers.
Along with this film, Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Shikara and Hina Khan's Hacked also releases in cinema halls this Friday. Let's find out the early box office trends have to say about these three movies.
Malang Day One Box Office Prediction
According to trade experts, Aditya-Disha's Malang is expected to mint around Rs. 4-5 crore on its first day of theatrical release.
Aditya Roy Kapur-Disha Patani's Fresh Pairing
One of the talking points of the film is Aditya Roy Kapur-Disha Patani's sizzling chemistry in the promos and songs. The actors will be seen sharing screen space for the first time and fans can't wait to watch them weave magic on screen.
Anil Kapoor's Cop Act
The 'jhakaas' actor is known for his impressive acting chops and going by the first looks of his character in the film, it would be quite interesting to watch what he brings to the table when it comes to essaying a role with grey shades. Along with him, the film also promises to present Kunal Kemmu in an intriguing avatar.
Speaking About The Other Two Film Releases
Both, Vikram Bhatt's Hacked and Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Shikara, are made on a controlled budget. With limited theatrical release, both the films are expected to collect around Rs. 50 lakhs each. The box office figures might grow with word-of-mouth if the films turn out to be good.
