Malang First Day Box Office Collection: This Is How Aditya-Disha's Film Fared On Day 1

Mohit Suri's much-awaited romantic thriller, Malang released in theatres on Friday (February 7, 2020). Starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu, the film revolves around two free-spirited youngsters whose life takes a dramatic turn after they cross paths with two cops.

Speaking about the film's first-day box office report, early estimates suggest that the thriller is the third-best opening of the year for a Bollywood film after Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor's Street Dancer 3D. Buzz is that the film has minted an estimated Rs. 6 crore on Friday.

With word-of-mouth, the movie is expected to show growth over the weekend. However, the box office figures might get affected by the elections in Delhi on Saturday.

Earlier while talking about the film's box office prediction, trade analyst Girish Johar had said, "It will mainly be attracting tier 1 and tier 2 cities. The trailer is very intriguing and has a restricted appeal to the audience, unlike other Mohit Suri films in the past. It will appeal to certain kind of audiences in the metro cities only. It is not an all out masala entertainer or commercial film."

Director Mohit Suri had earlier opened up about why he choose to cast Aditya Roy Kapur in Malang. The filmmaker was quoted as saying by a leading daily, "Without sounding pompous, I'd like to mention that I have never really cast an actor for his commercial viability. As long as he or she fits my role I cast him. I had cast him in Aashiqui 2, before which he had done character roles in a couple of films but not lead role. When I met him I felt he would be the perfect choice for Aashiqui 2."

He further added, "Now for Malang, I felt he is capable of doing this kind of a role where he will grow up from a hippie to a hero. Also, I come from Mahesh Bhatt's school, we make films based on who is right for the role and not because someone is somebody's son or daughter."

