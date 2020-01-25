Panga Vs Street Dancer 3D First Day Box Office Collection

Panga First Day Box Office Collection

Kangana Ranaut's Panga minted Rs. 2.70 crore on its opening day. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#Panga records a low total on Day 1... Gathered momentum towards evening shows at select multiplexes, but occupancy at multiplexes of Tier-2 and 3 cities remained dull... Strong word of mouth should ensure growth on Day 2 and 3... Fri ₹ 2.70 cr. #India biz."

Street Dancer 3D First Day Box Office Collection

Speaking about Remo D'Souza's directorial, the 3D dance film collected Rs. 10.26 crore on its first day of release. "#StreetDancer3D opens in double digits on Day 1... Should've collected higher, since youth-centric films, generally, open big... Biz affected in #Mumbai circuit due to #Tanhaji wave... Big growth on Day 2 and 3 essential for a strong total... Fri ₹ 10.26 cr. #India biz," read Taran Adarsh's tweet.

Kangana Ranaut's Preparation For Panga

In an earlier interview, director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari revealed, "Kangana had to put on some weight, but her body type is such that it doesn't look extra on her. She immediately lost the kilos, but has put them back for her next. I don't know how she does it over and over; I have difficulty losing even once."

Varun Dhawan On Why He Chose To Do Street Dancer 3D

"I did the film because I wanted to do it. It is not that I want to do a hit film so I should do a film like Street Dancer 3D. There was a want for the film because I loved the idea. It stuck with me for a year. I felt we should do a film on it. I have never done a film for survival, not as yet. I hope that day never comes," said the young actor while speaking with a leading tabloid.