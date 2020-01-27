Panga Vs Street Dancer 3D Third Day Box Office Collection: This Is How Both The Films Fared At BO

Kangana Ranaut's Panga and Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor's Street Dancer 3D locked horns at the box office on Friday (January 24, 2020). The Kangana Ranaut starrer received rave reviews from the critics but still, opened on a low note on its first day of release.

After an opening collection of Rs. 2.70 crore on Friday, the film minted Rs. 5.61 crore on Saturday which was followed by Rs. 6.60 crore on Sunday. The three-day box office collection now stands at Rs. 14.91 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#Panga fares below expectations, despite glowing word of mouth... Biz escalated on Day 2, but the jump was missing on Day 3 [#RepublicDay]... Needs to trend very strongly on weekdays for a firm footing... Fri 2.70 cr, Sat 5.61 cr, Sun 6.60 cr. Total: ₹ 14.91 cr. #India biz."

The other release- Street Dancer 3D opened in double digits on Friday as it collected Rs. 10.26 crore. The film's first-day box office figure should have been higher since it's a youth-centric movie. However, it's business was hit by Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior especially in Mumbai circuits.

On Saturday, the Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor film showed some substantial growth as it collected Rs. 13.21 crore, which was followed by Rs. 17.76 crore on Sunday. The three-day box office collection now stands at Rs. 41.23 crore.

"#StreetDancer3D puts up a healthy total in its weekend... Saw an upswing on Day 3, aided by #RepublicDay holiday... Strong in mass belt... Needs to maintain the pace on weekdays... Fri 10.26 cr, Sat 13.21 cr, Sun 17.76 cr. Total: ₹ 41.23 cr. #India biz," read Taran Adarsh's tweet.

Panga, helmed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, has Kangana Ranaut playing the role of a mother, a former kabaddi player, who decides to give the sport a second chance. Meanwhile, Street Dancer 3D revolves around passionate dancers Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor who participate in a dance competition for a larger cause.

