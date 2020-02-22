Box Office Collection Report: Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan VS Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship

Amid all the anticipation, yesterday (February 21, 2020), Ayushmann Khurrana's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and Vicky Kaushal's Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship hit the theatres. And we are here with the expected box office collection reports of both films.

According to sub-distributor Rahul Verma, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan would have earned approximately Rs 9 crore, while Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship would have raked in approximately Rs 4.5 crore. (We will update the official collection soon.)

On a related note, both films have received mixed response from the critics. But comparatively, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is expected to do better at the box office than Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship in the longer run owing to its lead casts and comedy genre.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh showered praises on SMZS and gave the rating of three and half stars. He wrote, "#ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan: BOLD. Rating: ***½. Brave. Gutsy. Fearless. Dares to address Homophobia... Fun, humour, emotions, #SMZS has it all... Kudos Mr Content #AyushmannKhurrana for a courageous decision, #JitendraKumar, #Gajraj, #Neena excel. #SMZSReview."

However, he was left all disappointed after watching Vicky Kaushal's Bhoot. The trade analyst gave the rating of one and half stars and wrote, "#Bhoot: DULL. Fails to live up to its title... Weak writing... Lethargic pace... Few scares... Exhausting second half... Unconvincing backstory... #VickyKaushal is the only plus here. #BhootReview."

Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship marks the directorial début of Bhanu Pratap Singh, whereas, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is directed by Hitesh Kewalya.

