Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari US & Canada Box Office Collection Day 1: Here's How Diljit-Manoj's Film Fared

Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari US And Canada Box Office Collection

As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari collected 1,586 USD [Rs. 1.19 lakhs] from 20 screens in USA and 9,688 USD [Rs. 7.22 lakhs] from 5 screens in Canada.

Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari Received A Limited Response At Domestic Box Office

As per a report in Box Office India, the film got a huge release in metro cities with multiplexes going for 14-16 shows. However, the audience count in the afternoon and evening shows turned out to be average in the range of 20-25 on the first day of its release.

'It's Going To Take Time For The Box Office To Get Back To Normal Again,' Says Taran Adarsh

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh told ETimes, "The collections of Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari are not good on the opening day. But let's be honest about the release as the film industry has re-opened after nearly six months so no one is actually looking at the box office collection of the film. It's going to take time for the box office to get back to normal again."