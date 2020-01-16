    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark At The Box Office!

      By
      |

      Ajay Devgn's latest release, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, is having a gala time at the box office as the film manages to cross Rs 100 crore mark at the box office in just six days after opening countrywide on January 10.

      The period action drama is directed by Om Raut and marks the 100th film of Ajay Devgn as an actor. Set in the 17th century, the movie is based on the life of Tanaji Malusare, the military leader of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's army. Tanhaji played an instrumental role in taking back the strategic hill fortress of Kondhana from the Mughal Empire.

      tanhaji-the-unsung-warrior-crosses-rs-100-crore-mark

      The film not only received positive response from the critics but from the audience too! Ajay thanked his fans via his Twitter page and wrote, "Thanks to each and everyone for making this happen! I'm humbled & grateful for all the love, support & appreciation for #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior @itsKajolD #SaifAliKhan @omraut @itsBhushanKumar @SharadK7 @ADFFilms @TSeries @TanhajiFilm"

      Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Full Movie Gets Leaked Online To Download In HD Print!

      Produced by Ajay's ADF and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, the film also features Saif Ali Khan as Udaybhan Singh Rathore, Kajol as Savitribai Malusare and Sharad Kelkar as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

      The film was released alongside Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak and despite the clash, the Ajay Devgn starrer managed to shine at the box office.

      Story first published: Thursday, January 16, 2020, 16:51 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jan 16, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue