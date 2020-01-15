Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Fifth Day Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn's Film Is Unshakable At BO

Ajay Devgn's 100th film, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior continues to have a successful run at the box office. The historical film which locked horns with Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak, is slowly inching towards the 100 crore mark.

With glowing reviews, the Om Raut directorial received an impressive opening of Rs. 15.10 crore. Soon, the positive word-of-mouth worked in its favour as the film went on to collect Rs. 20.37 crore, Rs. 26.26 crore and Rs. 13.75 crore on Saturday, Sunday and Monday respectively. Tanhaji stood strong on Tuesday as well and minted Rs. 15.28 crore. The total five-day box office collection now stands at Rs. 90.06 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the fim's box office figures and wrote, "Tanhaji is unshakable... Solid trending on weekdays... Day 5 is higher than Day 1 and 4... Eclipses biz of *all* Hindi films... Will cross Rs 100 cr today [Wed; 15 Jan]... Fri 15.10 cr, Sat 20.57 cr, Sun 26.26 cr, Mon 13.75 cr, Tue 15.28 cr. Total: Rs 90.96 cr. India biz."

#Tanhaji is unshakable... Solid trending on weekdays... Day 5 is higher than Day 1 and 4... Eclipses biz of *all* #Hindi films... Will cross ₹ 💯 cr today [Wed; 15 Jan]... Fri 15.10 cr, Sat 20.57 cr, Sun 26.26 cr, Mon 13.75 cr, Tue 15.28 cr. Total: ₹ 90.96 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 15, 2020

Meanwhile, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has been declared tax-free in Uttar Pradesh. Reacting to this, Ajay Devgn took to his Twitter page to thank UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and wrote, "Thank you Shri Yogi Adityanathji for making #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior Tax-Free in Uttar Pradesh. I would also be delighted Sir if you watched our film @myogiadityanath#TanhajiUnitesIndia."

Maharashtra Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat on Monday spoke about making Tanhaji tax-free in the state. He told reporters, "Earlier, the Revenue ministry used to take a decision on making a movie tax-free, but now the tax has been subsumed in the GST. Still, I will personally take up the issue with CM Uddhav Thackeray."

The Ajay Devgn starrer tells the story of Maratha warrior Tanhaji Malusure who was the military leader of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Tanhaji also stars Saif Ali Khan and Kajol.

