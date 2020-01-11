Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior First-Day Box Office: Good News For Ajay Devgn & Co.

Along with Deepika Padukone's social drama Chhapaak, Ajay Devgn's much-awaited historical film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior too, hit the theatrical screens on January 10, 2020. Starring Ajay Devgn as Maratha warrior Tanhaji Malusare and Saif Ali Khan as the main antagonist Udaybhan Rathod, the Om Raut directorial opened to glowing critic reviews and has also received a thumbs up from the audience.

With 3880 screens in India and 660 overseas, the Ajay Devgn starrer minted Rs. 15.10 crore in Day 1.

#Tanhaji exceeds expectations and posts healthy total on Day 1... Biz grew rapidly from post-noon onwards... Excellent in #Maharashtra [#Mumbai, parts of #CP and #Nizam circuits]... Glowing word of mouth should ensure solid growth on Day 2 and 3... Fri ₹ 15.10 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 11, 2020

Meanwhile, check out what the Twitterati have to say about this movie.

SANDEEP @sandy80rocks "#TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior brings to the screen the ultimate, deadliest showdown of all time. It is monumental movie-making by @omraut Its visually thrilling, technically astonishing, and emotionally engaging.!!! " Full #TanhajiReview coming soon" MRINAL KUMAR @mrinal3199 Bravo!!@ajaydevgn as #Tanhaji is a RIOT.Entry His Dialogue delivery Intensity One of the best perf nd to say this for an actor of this calibar itself says big. #Saif career best perf. Maniac Best ever climax of Bollywood. A Masterpiece.Not to be missed. #TanhajiReview." Dr. Sandeep Kulhari @sankulhari "#TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior Excellent historical movie. Amazing 3D effects... Salute to @ajaydevgn @itsKajolD The epic journey has been started in 3D." मिहिर पुरोहित @MihirPurohit08 "TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior is A must watch. Straight to point movie without any additional Bollywood tadka and with superbly directed action scenes. Great performance by @ajaydevgn and Saif Ali Khan.#TanhajiReview #HarHarMahadev."

(All the social media posts are unedited)

