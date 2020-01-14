Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Fourth Day Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn's Film Is Unstoppable

Ajay Devgn's historical film, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior which released on Friday (January 10, 2020) continues to impress at the box office. The Om Raut directorial which happens to be Ajay's 100th film, received a thumbs up, both from the audience and critics and has an upper hand over Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak which too released on the same day.

Based on the life of Tanaji Malusare, the military leader of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's army, the Ajay Devgn film received a great opening of Rs. 15.10 crore on Friday. With positive word-of-mouth, the movie picked up business on Saturday and Sunday and minted Rs. 20.57 crore and Rs. 26.26 crore respectively.

The film passed the Monday test with flying colors and collected Rs. 13.75 crore on its fourth day of release. The total box office collection of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior now stands at Rs. 75.68 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#Tanhaji is unstoppable on Day 4... Collects in double digits, despite lower ticket rates at multiplexes on weekdays... Day 4 numbers are better than Day 1 at several centres... Fri 15.10 cr, Sat 20.57 cr, Sun 26.26 cr, Mon 13.75 cr. Total: ₹ 75.68 cr. #India biz.

Recently while speaking with PTI, Ajay Devgn said that The Legend of Bhagat Singh and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior have touched him the most. The news agency quoted him as saying, "These films make you wonder as to how these people made such big sacrifices. We can't even think of them."

Directed by Om Raut, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior starred Saif Ali Khan as Udaybhan Rathore, the main antagonist.

Speaking about collaborating with Ajay, the actor told Firstpost, "Ajay was as relaxed and casual as ever, and I didn't realise that this film is such an epic and work of art. His understanding of CG and VFX is so deep that he doesn't stress much. He What has changed is now he has more responsibility on his shoulders. When we were younger, we used to talk a lot of rubbish but we always liked each other. We both see as it is and call as it is, and we don't really get carried away with too much of the frilly stuff as we know there is a lot of bullshit that goes on in our profession. He doesn't get affected by all that. He knows how to treat other actors. He is very passionate about cinema, and he has always been."

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior also starred Kajol who shared screen space with Ajay Devgn after almost a decade.

