Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Third Day Box Office Collections: Ajay Devgn's Film Has A Heroic Weekend

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Third Day Box Office Collections

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "Tanhaji has a heroic weekend... Footfalls, occupancy, numbers multiply on Day 2 and 3... Sets BO on fire on Day 3... #Maharashtra is exceptional... Other circuits witness big turnaround on Day 2 and 3... Fri 15.10 cr, Sat 20.57 cr, Sun 26.08 cr. Total: Rs 61.75 cr. India biz."

Ajay Devgn On Why He Chose To Tell The Story Of Tanhaji Malusare

"When he (director Om Raut) narrated me the idea I liked it very much. In schools, there was just one para about him in textbooks. It is amazing how people like him sacrificed their lives. Even if the story was fictional it has that kind of power to excite you - it has heroism, drama, emotions. There are so many such heroes, who have sacrificed their lives for the country," the Singham actor said in an interview with Hindustan Times.

Not Just The Public, Even B-town Celebs Went Gaga Over This Film

After watching Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Anil Kapoor tweeted, "A story that needed to be told & heard! Go watch #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior now! It's a drama of epic proportions! @ajaydevgn @itsKajolD #SaifAliKhan @omraut @itsBhushanKumar @SharadK7 @ADFFilms @TSeries." "#Tanhaji simply a terrific movie. @ajaydevgn," wrote Paresh Rawal.

Here's How Tanhaji's Life Story Was Brought To Life On The Big Screen

Talking about the research work for the film, director Om Raut told PTI, "We met a lot of historians, researchers, read a lot of books and studied paintings. It is important to keep the sanctity, persona and the purity of the character intact when you are dealing with historical figures. There shouldn't be anything that will possibly create any type of harm to their image. There has to be self-censorship that every maker has to maintain. I would like to put such restrains on myself and keep the sanctity, purity intact and do it with the right heart so it gets translated on-screen."