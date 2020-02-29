Thappad First Day Box Office Collection: Taapsee Pannu's Film Begins On A Slow Note

After Mulk, Anubhav Sinha and Taapsee Pannu have teamed up again for one more socially-relevant film titled Thappad. The social drama released in cinema halls on February 28, 2020. The Taapsee Pannu-starrer received a thunderous response from the critics with praise pouring in for the leading lady's performance.

However, despite all the glowing reviews, the film had a slow start at the box office on its first day of release. However, it picked up business post afternoon. The Taapsee Pannu film collected Rs. 3.07 crore on Friday.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#Thappad - which started low in morning shows - gathered speed post noon onwards... Metros - especially #Delhi, #NCR - registered healthy growth towards evening and night shows... Occupancy should multiply on Day 2 and 3... Fri ₹ 3.07 cr. #India biz."

#Thappad - which started low in morning shows - gathered speed post noon onwards... Metros - especially #Delhi, #NCR - registered healthy growth towards evening and night shows... Occupancy should multiply on Day 2 and 3... Fri ₹ 3.07 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 29, 2020

Thappad revolves around a woman who decides to seek divorce from her husband after he ends up slapping her at a party.

Talking about how the film focuses on domestic violence and everyday misogyny, Taapsee recently opened up at an event, "We are trying to question these things, 'ek gaal pe thappad maaro, dusra gaal aage kar do' and 'thappad se dar nahi lagta' with our film and want the audience to start questioning them as well."

Further, when quizzed if she has ever slapped a person in rage, the actress revealed, "I didn't have the courage in the beginning, and when I got the courage, the human in me probably didn't let me do that."

Recently, while speaking at Hindustan Times Imagine Fest, Taapsee revealed that it wasn't easy for her to drop her firebrand image for her role in Thappad. She said, "Our effort was to get rid of the firebrand image in the film to make sure that Amrita stands out and you don't see Taapsee in her. Because that what sets us apart. Amrita is a strong woman but not a firebrand. I am more of an impulsive person who would retort immediately, Amrita would not. People should forget that about me while watching Thappad."

