Varun Dhawan's Coolie No. 1 Ranks Lower Than Salman Khan's Race 3 On IMDb

Varun Dhawan- Sara Ali Khan's comic caper Coolie No. 1 released on Christmas last week on Amazon Prime. The film which was scheduled for a theatrical release, had to go the digital way owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coolie No. 1 is a remake of Govinda-Karisma Kapoor's 1995 by the same. The film helmed by David Dhawan, received mixed reviews. While some enjoyed Varun-Sara's chemistry, there were others who bashed the film for its dated humour. Many Govinda fans also criticized Varun for remaking the actor's cult film.

After all the trolls and negative reviews, Coolie No. 1 has now become one of the lowest ranking films on IMDb.

Coolie No. 1 Ranks Lower Than Race 3 On IMDb Varun Dhawan-Sara Ali Khan's Coolie No. 1 has a rating of 1.4 on IMDb which is lower than Salman Khan's box office disaster Race 3. Race 3 has a rating of 1.9. Netizens Troll Varun Dhawan's Coolie No. 1 Besides the backlash, Varun-Sara's Coolie No.1 also invited many trolls and memes on social media. One of the scenes in the film, a train sequence in which Varun saves a kid sitting on railway tracks, was heavily criticized for its poor VFX. Meanwhile, Shikha Talsania Defended The Film Against Poor Reviews The actress who essays the role of Sara Ali Khan's sister in the film, said that humour is subjective, and that a handful of negative reactions doesn't offer a full picture. She further said that the viewers can choose to watch what they enjoy.

