83 Box Office Prediction: Will Ranveer Singh's Sports Drama Hit A Sixer At The Box Office?

After a long wait, Kabir Khan's much anticipated sports drama 83 is all set to arrive in cinema halls on Friday (December 24, 2021). The film spearheaded by Ranveer Singh in the role of former Indian captain Kapil Dev has an ensemble star cast which include names like Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi, Ammy Virk, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Adinnath Kothare amongst others.

The Kabir Khan directorial encapsulates the journey of how Kapil Dev led a team from India, seen as underdogs, to bring home the country's first-ever World Cup win in 1983. Ever since the makers had announced this project a few years back, there has been a lot of curiosity around it. Even the trailer and the promos have elicitated a positive response.

83 Movie Review: Kabir Khan & Ranveer Singh Are Going To Make Every Indian Happy With This Thrilling Innings

Going by the current buzz around this Ranveer Singh-starrer, the film is expected to receive a positive response from the audience, however it may face some heat at the box office due to the Hollywood release Spider-Man: No Way Home and Allu Arjun's latest film Pushpa which saw a Hindi release that's raking in good numbers at the box office. Further, Shahid Kapoor's Jersey which will slated to release on December 31 might also divide its business.

Speaking about 2021, the two highest grossing films have been Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi which minted Rs 26.50 crore and Spider-Man: No Way Home which collected Rs 32.67 crore on first day of its release. It will be interesting to watch if Ranveer's 83 manages to beat these numbers with all the glowing reviews from the critics and celebrities.

Deepika Padukone Broke Down In Tears After Watching Ranveer Singh-Starrer 83

The advance booking for this sports drama began on Sunday, December 19 and as per early trends, the movie recorded a decent advanced booking trend. As per a report in boxofficeindia.com, the advance booking of 83 opened in national multiplex chains and recorded sales of around 15k, going by this figure, the movie could rake in 10 crore nett advance before release. The Ranveer Singh starrer will bank on the extended Christmas holiday and witness a decent boost in sales.

While the exact screen count of 83 is still not public, reports state that the sports drama is expected to open with 3500 screen counts in India. With Spider-Man: No Way Home being unstoppable at the box office, 83 will highly rely on positive word of mouth for its growth in collections.