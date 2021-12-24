83 Day 1 Box Office Collection

Ranveer Singh's sports drama 83 helmed by Kabir Khan released in theatrical screens on Friday (December 24). The ensemble film revolves around India's historic win against West Indies in the 1983 World Cup. With the star cast headlined by Ranveer Singh, the film also stars Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem amongst others.

83 received glowing reviews from the critics and Bollywood celebrites and managed to make the audience shed happy tears as well. As per reports, the Ranveer Singh starrer opened in a total screen count of 3741 screens out of which the Hindi version is being in 3374 screens while the rest is showcasing 83 in regional languages.

Speaking about its performance at the box office on its first day of release, early estimates hint that the film had an opening collection between Rs 13-15 crore. One hears that the Kabir Khan directorial recorded a good jump in the collection on Friday evening.

Earlier in a chat with India Today, Khan had opened up on what inspired him to take up the mammoth task of recreating one of India's most iconic moments in the history of cricket.

He was quoted as saying, "As a storyteller, I am always looking for magnificent human stories. I have always felt that sports films are not about sports. It's all about the triumph of the human spirit. And, there's no greater story of human triumph than what these gentlemen achieved in 1983."

In another tete-a-tete with Times Now, Kabir had shared a hilarious anecdote of having Clive Llyod visit the set when they were shooting the film's climax.

"We were shooting the scene where Kapil Dev was handed the World Cup after the win. We were shooting at Lords, at the exact same spot where it happened. People were in position, the cameras were ready, we had gone through a lot of process to get it correct, we had the replica of the 1983 World Cup, and just as I was about to say shoot, Clive Lloyd, the captain of the 1983 West Indies team came and sat down beside me. And I asked him, sir would you like to go closer to see the whole scene, and he looked at me and replied, "You want me to see the cup being taken away for the second time? I am happy where I am," Kabir told the news portal.