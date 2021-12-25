83 Day 2 Box Office Collection: Here's How Ranveer Singh's Sports Drama Fared On Day 2

After a decent opening at the box office on Friday (December 24), Ranveer Singh's latest release 83 saw a little jump in its box office number on its second day of release. However the upward trend in its collection wasn't a huge one despite it being a holiday (Christmas).

If the early estimates are to be believed, the Kabir Khan directorial saw a jump of around 40% in national chains and around 25% in single screens. Going by this calculation, the movie has minted an estimated collection of around Rs 20-21 crore on Saturday after an opening of around Rs 12.64 crore.

As per a report in boxofficeindia.com, the collection of 83 has been low in the Punjab, UP, Rajasthan Gujarat, MP and Bihar circuits whereas it has fared decent in the south circuit. The multiplexes in major cities have contributed massively to its collection.

Ranveer Singh-starrer 83 has received glowing reviews from the critics, film industry and the audience. However at the box office, it is receiving a tight fight from Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Speaking about the film, director Kabir Khan recently told Firstpost in an interview, "I am confident of the film and research we've put in. To be honest, I had the advantage of team 83 being with me all the time. There is no way we could have gone wrong if Kapil Dev is saying "Yes, Ranveer bowls like me," or if Madan Lal is telling me, "Harddy Sandhu is bowling exactly like me...", or when I have Clive Lloyd coming to the sets to see what we are recreating. The Gods of cricket were guiding us. I understand that people are so passionate about cricket in India that there's going to be a section that is going to look for those extra details or say something is missing, but I am confident of the film because of the process with which we went through and got everything gratified by Gods of cricket. It's such an incredible human story that after a point it won't be about the details but about the emotions."

83 is an ode to India's historic World Cup Win against West Indies in 1983 and stars Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi, Saqib Saleem, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Boman Irani amongst others.